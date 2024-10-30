Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.020-13.520 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.02-13.52 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $54.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $918.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $806.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.