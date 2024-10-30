Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.020-13.520 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.02-13.52 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $54.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $918.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $806.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
