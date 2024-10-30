Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.23. The company has a market capitalization of $859.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

