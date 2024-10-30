ELIS Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.52 million and $19,046.44 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09996362 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,106.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

