Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 685,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,893,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 649,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 834,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

