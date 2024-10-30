EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 21,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,987,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,858. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EQT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

