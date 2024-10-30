Ethena USDe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.34 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $47.34 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.37 or 0.99957907 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,618.66 or 0.99716041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,704,720,834 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,695,846,066.6076393. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00091897 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $56,810,445.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

