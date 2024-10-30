Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $128.94 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.67 or 0.00027255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $128.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,167.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00515782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00100174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00070285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,348,102 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

