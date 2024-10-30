Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Euromax Resources Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31.
About Euromax Resources
Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.
