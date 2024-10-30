Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

