F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.290-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.0 million-$725.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.1 million. F5 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.040-14.310 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,358. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $149.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,334,698. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.