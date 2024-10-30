F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. 358,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,865. F5 has a 1-year low of $149.40 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,698 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.