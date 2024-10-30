F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
FFIV stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. 358,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,865. F5 has a 1-year low of $149.40 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.
F5 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
