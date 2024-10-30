Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

