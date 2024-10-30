FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $100,580.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,904,341 shares in the company, valued at $548,379,308.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

FBK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 137,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,568. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

