Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FNWD opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

