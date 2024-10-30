First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
FCF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.
In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
