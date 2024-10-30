First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 4,070 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.48. 621,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.63 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

