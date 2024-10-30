First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,292. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

