First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,370 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $473.42. The company had a trading volume of 595,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,886. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $376.70 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.92 and its 200-day moving average is $451.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

