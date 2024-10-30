First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust International IPO ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

