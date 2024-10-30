First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 76,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

