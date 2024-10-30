First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.