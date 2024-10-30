FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.710 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 4,219,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.57%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

