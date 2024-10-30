FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.9 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FITGF remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. FIT Hon Teng has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
About FIT Hon Teng
