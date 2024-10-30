Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 10239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

