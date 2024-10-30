Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.72. The company had a trading volume of 951,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,972. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82. The company has a market cap of $484.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.