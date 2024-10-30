Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares.
Freestone Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Freestone Resources Company Profile
Freestone Resources, Inc is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.
