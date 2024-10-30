Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 215,165 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,165 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

RY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.39. 19,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,312. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

