Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 70,232 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,232 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber comprises about 4.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 2,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.44%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

