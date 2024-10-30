Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 143,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 64,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

