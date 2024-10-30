Gems (GEMS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $115.51 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $115.51 million and $5.51 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.37 or 0.99957907 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,618.66 or 0.99716041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems’ genesis date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,398,332 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.26792086 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,154,976.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

