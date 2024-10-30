GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. 207,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,397. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,447. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

