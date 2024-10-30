Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,862,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 4,482,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,279.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

GBNXF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

