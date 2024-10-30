Gimbal Financial Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.13. 78,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,459. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $196.48 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.