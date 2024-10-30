Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $53,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 128,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

