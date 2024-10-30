Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Golden Star Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Golden Star Acquisition has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.90.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.