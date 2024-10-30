Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walmart by 284.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. 334,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,832,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $656.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

