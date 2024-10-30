Golden State Equity Partners Takes $1.04 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after buying an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after acquiring an additional 238,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,302,000 after purchasing an additional 912,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 6,101,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,019,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.21%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

