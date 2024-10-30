Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 1643409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.