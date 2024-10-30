Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 25.8% in October

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grab Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GRABW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Grab has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

