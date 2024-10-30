Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 25.8% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grab Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GRABW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Grab has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.