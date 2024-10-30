Graham McInnes Sells 137,200 Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.19), for a total value of £126,224 ($163,693.42).

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BEG traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.60 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.08 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.05) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.