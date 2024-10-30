Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

