Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $19,872.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,123.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.86 or 0.00515586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00099853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00224686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00070201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

