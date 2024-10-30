GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

