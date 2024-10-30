GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

