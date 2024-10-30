GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,567 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,527,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,051,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,035,000 after buying an additional 235,916 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

