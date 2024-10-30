GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after acquiring an additional 188,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.35. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

