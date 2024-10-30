GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,175.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,083.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

