GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.15 and a one year high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
