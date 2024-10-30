Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $438.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

