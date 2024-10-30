Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.70) to GBX 684 ($8.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,088 ($14.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,098.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,753.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,935.48%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.